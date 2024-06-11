Kampala's $608M infrastructure project faces opposition

The Kampala Metropolitan Ministry has launched a $608 million project to improve social infrastructure. According to the state minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the plan, funded by a World Bank grant, will target the road network, markets, and institutional development, among other areas. Entebbe Municipality, one of the beneficiaries, has been allocated 92 billion shillings for the development of a road network over the next five years. However, the project, expected to start soon, has attracted opposition from a section of councilors who argue that people affected by road construction should be compensated. Minister Kyofatogabye has met with stakeholders to discuss ideas on how best to implement the projects.