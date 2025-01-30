Kagame criticizes EAC leaders over inaction on DRC conflict

President Paul Kagame has criticized his East African Community (EAC) counterparts for allowing themselves to be influenced by the Congolese government while failing to take decisive action on the escalating conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Speaking at the virtual EAC Heads of State Summit on Wednesday evening, Kagame accused the Kinshasa government, particularly President Félix Tshisekedi, of being adept at manipulation. His remarks came amid calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in eastern DRC, as tensions in the region continue to rise.