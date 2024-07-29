IOM officials report many Ugandans being trafficked

The International Organization for Migration has called for more stringent measures by the government to regulate the smuggling of migrant workers who are exploited in different countries. According to the organization, hundreds of young people a falsely trapped without trace. IOM officials say human trafficking and other forms of trafficking troubles government in repatriation among other challenges. Recently the organisation repatriated over 20 Ugandans who had been trapped in Myanmar for false jobs and were being exploited.