IGG orders probe into works on all seed schools

The Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya has ordered for special investigations into the construction of all government SEED schools in the country. The IGG revealed this during an impromptu visit to the Mayanga SEED school in Mitooma district following several complaints that government SEED schools under Uganda's inter-governmental Fiscal Transfers Program were not properly constructed She says all those found to be involved in the misappropriation of government Funds are to be penalized.