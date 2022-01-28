HEALTH INSURANCE: MPs commend Luweero community scheme

Members of Parliament sitting on the Health Committee, have been in Luwero District to learn how the Community Health Insurance Scheme is being run so that the MPs can advocate for the enrolment of the same in the new National Health Insurance bill. On March 31, 2021, the 10th Parliament passed a national health insurance bill but the President declined to approve it, saying that there were still gaps to be addressed. Now Leaders in Luwero, want the solicitor General to reconsider his decision and approve the Luwero District Community health Insurance Ordinance which was passed by the district Council in 2019, to enable them to have a legal backing to the scheme. Community Health Insurance Scheme is locally known as “Munno mu Bulwadde” was incepted by Save for Health Uganda in 2001, the scheme currently has an enrollment of over 12,000 beneficiaries in the district of Luwero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola.