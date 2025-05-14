Gov’t reviews 18-year-old National Trade policy

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives has embarked on reviewing the National Trade Policy, which was drafted eighteen years ago. The National Trade Policy is a government document developed to guide the promotion of trade in the country, both domestically and internationally. Kadijah Nakakande, the Senior Communications Officer at the Ministry of Trade, says the policy outlines the country’s priorities and provides strategies on where to focus resources in the trade and industry sector.