Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National NRM is not about empty promises- Museveni
  • 2 National Govt sets May 27 to start mass ID registration, renewal
  • 3 National I’m being tortured in prison- Mukulu
  • 4 National 2026 polls: EOC tasks police on violence-free elections
  • 5 Education Universities challenged to drive innovation, research for local solutions