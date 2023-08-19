Global Fund looks to control TB infections in Uganda

Tuberculosis is one of the world’s deadliest diseases, infecting 240 people every day according to the World Health Organization in Uganda, with 30 losing their lives. Eastern Uganda is an area with a high TB prevalence rate. From January to June this year, over 215 TB cases have been registered in Tororo District, with 6 presenting drug-resistant TB. Officials from the Uganda Country Coordinating Mechanism toured Mbale and Tororo districts to monitor TB in Eastern Region districts.