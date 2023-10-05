Fraud allegations in Gorilla tracking permits sent for forensic audit

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities has referred recent allegations of fraud regarding the issuance of Gorilla tracking permits by the Uganda Wildlife Authority to the Office of the Auditor General for a detailed forensic audit. This move follows media coverage highlighting significant discrepancies in the permit issuance process, implicating several officials from the Uganda Wildlife Authority as well as multiple tour operators. The Minister for Tourism has given the Auditor General a timeline of one month to complete the forensic audit.