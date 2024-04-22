Former LRA fighter testifies in war crimes trial

The defense trial of former LRA fighter Thomas Kwoyelo has continued today with the accused taking the stand, defending himself against 78 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against the civilian population of northern Uganda. The trial is taking place before the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court, Gulu High Court. Today, Kwoyelo broke down as he narrated how LRA leader Joseph Kony killed his Deputy Vincent Otti in 2008 for plotting to defect to the government side. Kwoyelo explains that while in the Garamba forest in Congo, Kony ordered the arrest of Otti and himself for being accomplices to a defection plot, even as the peace talks were ongoing. According to Kwoyelo, Kony told him that he had been alerted by his spirits that Otti was guilty of the allegations while he (Kwoyelo) was innocent.