Fighting in Congo forces more than 2,000 people to flee to Bundibugyo district

The number of Congolese refugees fleeing renewed fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo and crossing into Uganda has surpassed 2,000. This comes after an attack by suspected ADF rebels in Kachanga, approximately 4km from the Uganda-DRC border, resulting in the loss of over 20 lives. Many refugees are believed to have crossed the Lamia River at the Uganda-Congo border in Bundibugyo district. Lt Col. Bright Alex Nzirimu, the Resident District Commissioner of Bundibugyo District, anticipates more refugees to enter the country as fighting escalates in neighboring Congo. The refugees are currently being received and rehabilitated at Bubukwanga Reception Centre.