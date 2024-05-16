UGA night worriers seeking place at U13 rugby Middle East African Cup

The UGA night worriers female rugby team is eying the Middle East African Cup and the World Cup qualifiers for rugby U13 in their current continental engagement currently being played at Elite High School in Entebbe. The two-year-old team which now seats fourth on the log for continental positioning says Rugby League Uganda is doing whatever it takes to seek a place at the World Cup and Middle East Cup. This after they edged a Kenyan side, 18-16 in the continental engagement yesterday.