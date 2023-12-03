Experts call for more support for male patients | Health Focus

A new study conducted by the Makerere School of Public Health has revealed that working with peer groups is a much better approach to extending HIV/AIDS interventions to men. Dr. Joseph Matovu, the principal investigator said working with peer leaders in Kalangala and Buvuma districts to improve HIV testing uptake triggered by the high prevalence of HIV among the fishing communities. In today’s Health Focus, Walter Mwesigye speaks to Dr. Matovu about the prospects of the study toward increasing HIV testing.