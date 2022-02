Ecweru urges contractor to fast-track Nakapiripirit road

The state minister for works Musa Ecweru has directed Polat construction company to speed up construction work on the Muyembe Nakapiripirit road, because the project completion rate of 92km is behind the allocated time. The road which is going to cost 399 billion funded by the government and the Islamic development bank, started in august of 2020 and is expected to end in august of 2023.