EC regrets violence in Kawempe North by-election campaigns

The Electoral Commission has condemned the violent scenes witnessed in the Kawempe North by-election, where several people, including journalists, were injured. Justice Simon Byabakama told NTV’s Daniel Kibet that the violence was “unfortunate and unacceptable in a democratic process.” He revealed that the EC has met with the police, the army, and internal security officials to ensure a peaceful campaign.