DRC set to start political consultations in Kinshasa

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has announced plans to begin political consultations tomorrow to form a government of national unity amid a deepening security crisis. According to Kolongele Eberande, President Felix Tshisekedi's Special Advisor on security, the political consultations will target four categories of entities and individuals. This includes the parliamentary majority, opposition parties and political groups, and former presidential candidates, among others.