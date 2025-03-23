Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Local govts seek powers to fine errant motorists 
  • 2 World Israeli airstrike kills Hamas official as Gaza death toll passes 50,000
  • 3 National Clinical officer among nine arrested over aggravated robbery in Kamuli
  • 4 World Pope Francis returns to Vatican after five weeks in hospital
  • 5 National Three Busia officials accused of stealing parts from govt vehicles