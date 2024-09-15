Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu calls for reconciliation in homes

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has called for reconciliation and revival among the citizens to overcome the social challenges that the country is facing. According to Dr Kaziimba, vices like corruption and domestic violence have become rampant because people have disassociated themselves from the spirit of humanity and community responsibility, which made people keepers of each other. Dr. Kaziimba's call came while leading service today at Butabika Regional Referral Hospital in Nakawa division.