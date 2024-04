Dr. Martin Aliker's State burial: Unique arrangements made

The late Dr. Martin Aliker will be accorded a state burial by Article 99 of the 1995 Constitution, as amended, which vests the Executive Authority of Uganda in the President. However, it will be unlike other state burials, following an agreement between the family and government that the deceased body would not lay in the state. Rita Kanya Mujuni has more in this report.