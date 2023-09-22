Court reunites baby with parents after DNA test

The High Court sitting in Kampala has reunited a 4-month-old baby with his parents after a DNA test proved his parentage. The boy had been separated from his family at birth after they failed to clear an outstanding medical bill at a Kololo-based Rosewell Women and Children's Hospital. Khyrst Alinda was then allegedly detained as collateral by the hospital before he was placed under foster care at Loving Hearts after the hospital reported a case of baby abandonment at the Central Police Station Kampala. Bridges Mugenyi and Solome Atulinda, the baby's parents, could not hide their joy after they were today reunited with their baby for the first time.