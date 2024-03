Conjunctivitis outbreak reported in Kampala schools and prisons

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 954 cumulative cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as red eye, in various schools in Kampala and in prisons. The first cases were reported mainly from prisons, with more than 700 people now recovered. Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze, the Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, says there is no need to panic but regular hand-washing should be prioritized.