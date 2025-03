Concern as forest fire burns through five square miles in Nakasongola

Authorities in Nakasongola are investigating the cause of a blaze that has consumed over 3,000 acres of forest. The fire is believed to have been started by unscrupulous charcoal dealers. Officials are alarmed by the extent of the loss, as the fire continues to spread, consuming more land. They are now appealing to the government for support, as our reporter found.