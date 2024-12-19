Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo urges Magistrates to assert authority over lawyers

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has asked registrars and magistrates not to allow lawyers to undermine their authority. Dollo was speaking to various judicial officers during the Annual Registrars and Magistrates Conference 2024 in Kampala. He emphasized that in the performance of their duties, they are the authority in the courtroom and should address any misbehaving lawyers. This comes at a time when some lawyers under the Uganda Law Society have questioned the conduct and integrity of certain judges.