Bundibugyo Anglicans celebrate Rev. Tibaijuka’s appointment

Christians of East Ruwenzori diocese in Bundibugyo district thronged the streets and St. Barnabas Cathedral to welcome Rev. Barnabas Tibaijuka who was appointed bishop of the newly create West Ruwenzori diocese. The new diocese was curved out of Ruwenzori diocese, following a petition from Christians in Bundibugyo, who sought their own diocesan seat. Newly elected Bishop Tibaijuka is expected to among other things, reconcile the various tribes within this diocese, whose differences in the past led to conflicts within the church. The inauguration of the new diocese as well as the consecration of Bishop elect Tibaijuka will be held on the 27th of August.