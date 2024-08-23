Bugolobi police report indicated a suicide case probe in the Katanga murder trial

As the Katanga murder trial progresses in the High Court, Dr. Richard Ambayo, a police pathologist, told the court that officers from Bugolobi Police Station, which handed over the body of businessman Henry Katanga to him, had indicated on the form that they were investigating a matter of suicide. Dr. Ambayo confirmed this to defense lawyers during cross-examination at the high court. The lawyers of the accused further cross-examined Dr. Ambayo on the size of the entry and exit bullet wounds found on Katanga's head. Dr. Ambayo further confirmed to the court that he is a qualified pathologist, which requires one to have a degree in medicine as a minimum qualification. The prosecution still has several witnesses who are supposed to appear in court before the accused’s lawyers start tendering their defense.