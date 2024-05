Buganda Kingdom updates on Kabaka's medical treatment

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has reassured the Kingdom that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II remains abroad for medical treatment, accompanied by his medical team for closer monitoring. Mayiga emphasized that Kabaka is scheduled to return home when his medical condition improves. Speaking during today's Buganda Kingdom Lukiiko, he urged the youth to use social media responsibly.