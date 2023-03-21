Authorities in Tanzania admit Marburg outbreak

Uganda is on high alert following an outbreak of Marburg disease in Kagera in Tanzania. This after the authorities in Tanzania last week reported that seven people were suffering a strange disease in the northwest Kagera region. The disease displays symptoms such as fever, vomiting, and bleeding among others. Today authorities in Tanzania today confirmed an outbreak of Marburg. Uganda is now deploying senior doctors at the Mutukula-Tanzania border and Kasensero-Miziiro porous borders to do surveillance.