Apac municipality closes rental properties over poor conditions

Dozens of tenants in Apac Municipality are stranded after their business premises and rented rooms were closed due to poor sanitary conditions. The 6-day operation, conducted by the Apac Municipality Department of Environmental Health, began yesterday and targets rental properties lacking latrines, drainage, and proper garbage disposal pits. According to the Apac Municipal Department of Environmental Health, only 50 percent of rental properties have the required sanitation amenities.