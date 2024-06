Alex Lubega speaks out on his captivity in Myanmar

After nearly one year in captivity in Myanmar, twenty-three Ugandans are finally back home. They arrived in the country on Thursday after the government held a series of diplomatic engagements with the Government of Myanmar, leading to an agreement to release the captured Ugandans. Alex Lubega is one of them. He told NTV's Daniel Kibet how he ended up in captivity in Myanmar and what he experienced there.