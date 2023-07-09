Adjumani medical superintendent in trouble over assault

Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union have appealed to the police to speed up investigations into the administrator of Adjumani Hospital Michael Ojja, who is said to have assaulted several nurses, with one of them sustaining a miscarriage. It is unclear why this nurse was assaulted, however, she is now a patient in the same hospital, recovering from her injuries. The matter has now been referred to the police and the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union.