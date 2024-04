St. Noa Girls School, Kawempe Muslim, and Uganda Martyrs High School advance to round of 16

St. Noa Girls School Zanna, Kawempe Muslim, and Uganda Martyrs High School made early bookings into the round of 16 of girls football, at the ongoing national post-primary ball games one in Ndejje, Luwero district. Meanwhile, other games including basketball, Tennis, Hockey and Badminton are expected to enter the knockout stages on Thursday this week.