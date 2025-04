200 priests attend annual Chrism Mass at Lubaga Cathedral

Over 200 priests from Kampala Archdiocese gathered at Lubaga Cathedral today for the annual Chrism Mass, also known as the Holy Eucharist by Christ and the institution of the consecrated priesthood. The mass was led by Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere. This event includes the renewal of vows and commitment among the priests to their bishop. Additionally, the mass features the blessing of oils for catechumens and the anointing of the sick