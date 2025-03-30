UETCL demands that UMEME pay UGX 513 bn for power

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited has called for UMEME to pay an outstanding amount of UGX 513 billion owed from power purchases that were effected before their exit. The call came during the annual general meeting of the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited, where the company reported a profit of UGX 82 billion. The Energy Minister, Ruth Nankabirwa, who chaired the 2024 annual general meeting, says her Ministry is currently devising various avenues to ensure that UMEME settles the outstanding debt .