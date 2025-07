Mbarara’s Hausi Mbata to face Kenyan opponent in kickboxing showdown

Mbarara City’s top kickboxer, Hausi Mbata, is set to take on a Kenyan opponent this Saturday at Agip Hotel in Mbarara. Meanwhile, his kickboxing counterpart Titus Tugume will feature on fight night with a bout against a Ugandan opponent. The event is part of ongoing efforts to further develop kickboxing in the western region of the country.