Masaka NUP protest sparked by arrest of local councillor

The National Unity Platform supporters flocked to the streets of Nyendo in Masaka City to protest against the arrest of councilor Alice Nannungi yesterday. Nannungi was on her way to a court hearing of the three NUP supporters who were arrested on charges of theft and deliberate vandalism. However, Masaka Police Spokesperson, Twaha Kasirye, said the case against Nnannungi was related to holding an illegal rally.