Uganda draws Asian smartphone investors

Uganda’s lowest labor costs for unskilled and skilled workers, as marketed by the government, continue to attract more Asian investors in electronic assembly, especially smartphones. Chinese firms are also rushing for lower EAC local assembly tariffs of up to 10% on imported components and manufacturing under bond, with a 10-year cooperation tax holiday. The introduction of Simi-mobile, U-home, Mi-One, and Infinix brings Asian smartphone assemblers who set up shop in Uganda to four. According to Investment Minister Anite, the sector is expected to boost import substitution and create thousands of jobs in the long term.