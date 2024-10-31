Stanbic Bank and Mobikey partner to boost productivity

A collaboration between Stanbic Bank and Mobikey will see sectors of the economy such as logistics, agriculture, transportation, and SMEs get the much-needed support to enhance their productivity. Ronald Ssonko, Stanbic's Head of Asset Finance, says the partnership is aimed at reducing the cost of key business facilitation machinery in order to boost economic growth in Uganda by financing up to 100% for the acquisition of movable assets, both new and used equipment. Ronah Nahabwe reports.