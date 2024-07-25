Minerals and mining industry :Africa loses $100b annually to merchants

A report by the African Development Bank reveals that Africa loses up to $100 billion in raw mineral exports. Locally, a January 2024 review of the URA automated system for customs data uncovered that 22 mineral categories were illegally shipped out of the country. This illegal activity resulted in a loss of 72 billion shillings in taxes. Our reporter Rona Nahabwe spoke with Herbert Kafeero, the programs manager at the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute, about the findings in the African Development Bank report.