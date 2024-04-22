Kampala SME Forum challenges capitalization concerns

A recent SME forum in Kampala has once again reignited a hotly debated topic on whether inadequate capitalization is the real problem for SMEs. However, speakers, including business owners and the federation chief, admitted that the challenge lies in treating the symptoms resulting from the failure to utilize little or available financing. One of the entrepreneurs, Charles Nsubuga, the Chief Executive of SESACO, says business owners are ignoring the services of financial advisers and end up in dire situations.