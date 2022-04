INSURING OIL SECTOR WORKERS: Players target over UGX100bn worth of premiums

Insurance sector players are upbeat about the anticipated UGX100bn worth of insurance premiums for oil sector workers, but more especially the expatriate community, the majority of whom all be working for oil companies such as CNOOC, Total, Oranto petroleum among others. Insurance captains say this business segment is also expected to improve sector growth, notably heath and life.