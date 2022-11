BLACK FRIDAY: Jumia upbeat despite biting inflation

Officials at E-commerce platform Jumia are optimistic that ahead of the company’s global flagship shopping event black Friday, Ugandans will turn up in numbers for discount shopping, despite a slowing economy, hurt by rising inflation. This time Jumia has partnered with DFCU bank, and Coca Cola among others. This is during a laugh of the event that will run from 4th to 30th November.