Bankers warn of consequences of poor credit history

A poor credit history can have wider-ranging consequences than you might think, according to bankers. Vicky Nakidde, the head of personal banking at Standard Chartered Bank, warns borrowers that this may not only damage one’s credit report but could also lead to paying more for a loan facility. These instances happen when unsuspecting borrowers end up in the hands of illegal money lenders, where the majority often fail to meet their obligations.