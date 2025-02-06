Uganda’s grain council calls for government action on maize prices

The Grain Council of Uganda is urging the government to intervene and control the continued fluctuation of grain prices, especially maize. Jacob Kabondo, a member of the Grain Council's board of directors, also points out that while the grain policy focuses on quality, the issue of pricing remains unaddressed. He adds that regional markets are also shrinking due to ongoing conflicts in the East African region and increased agricultural production in neighboring countries. According to the Grain Council, Uganda has a storage capacity of 1.2 million metric tonnes. However, these facilities remain empty as traders lack the capital to stock them.