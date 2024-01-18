TAKENOTE: Budgeting priorities for the new financial year

According to the Public Finance Management Act, the government should present the budget framework paper to Parliament by December 31, 2022. By February 01, 2023, the House should have approved the budget framework paper. Against this backdrop, the government initiated the budget approval process for the financial year 2024/2025 by tabling the National Budget Framework Paper (BFP), amounting to Shs 52.7 trillion. According to the Finance Ministry, the theme of the budget for the financial year 2024/2025 remains the same as the financial year 2023/2024, focusing on the full monetization of Uganda's economy through commercial agriculture, industrialization, expanding and broadening services, digital transformation, and market access. To provide perspective on budgeting priorities for this fiscal year, we have Jane Nalunga, Executive Director of SEATINI