Significance of music award ceremonies to the sector | MORNING AT NTV

The much-awaited 11th Edition of the annual HiPipo Music Awards is closing in. 18th November 2022, at Kampala Serena Hotel, is when this shall go down. This is meant to appreciate artists for their creativity and also motivate the boost in the music arts sector. In a detailed aspect, musician Naava Grey and HiPipo operations officer, Nicholas Kalungi were on #MorningAtNTV to talk more about the event.