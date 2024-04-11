How to supercharge your career | MorningAtNTV

Elevate your approach to the job market in 2024! Dive into the dynamic and fast-paced world of marketing, where the key to standing out lies in mastering a crucial skill—embracing a growth mindset in your job search. Are you curious about what a growth mindset means and how it can be your secret weapon in navigating the marketing job landscape this year? To answer these questions, Lynda Nabayiinda, a certified transformation and business operations coach, joins us in the studio.