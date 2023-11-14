Charting the course of Africa's aviation sector |MORNING AT NTV

A growing middle class, increasing continental integration, and vast economic potential provide reasons to be optimistic about the future of Africa's aviation sector. However, many governments still perceive the industry as a cash cow or a point of national pride. Between November 19, 2023, and November 21, 2023, at least 500 delegates from 35 African countries will convene in Kampala for the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Annual General Assembly. The summit will feature top CEOs, including those from BOEING, AIRBUS, ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES, KENYAN AIRWAYS, etc. The meeting will address challenges and opportunities in Africa's aviation sector. Joining me on the program is Shakira Rahim Lamar, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication at Uganda Airlines, which is the host for this meeting.