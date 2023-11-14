Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Five new cities remain in limbo
  • 2 National Smooth start to S6 examinations across the country
  • 3 National Uganda to produce 1000 megawatts of nuclear energy  by 2031- govt
  • 4 National Over 1,000 Congolese refugees flee fresh ADF rebel attacks
  • 5 National Scrap new surveillance system, HRW tells Uganda