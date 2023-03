Uganda Cranes arrive in Egypt ahead of AFCON tie

The Uganda Cranes have touched down in Cairo where they will host Tanzania in an AFCON qualification game. With Uganda having no stadium meeting CAF standards, Uganda has been forced to look elsewhere to host AFCON qualification games. The game will be played at Ismailia Stadium on Friday. Before departure this morning, coach Milutin Srejodevich outlined the plans for preparations ahead of Friday.