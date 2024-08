Kawempe Muslim ladies head to Ethiopia for CECAFA qualifiers

FUFA Women’s Super League reigning champions Kawempe Muslim Ladies have been flagged off to Ethiopia for the CECAFA Women’s Champions League Zonal qualifiers, set to begin this week in Addis Ababa. The contingent of 20 players and five officials will depart the country tomorrow at 11 a.m. for the championship, where they aim to become the first Ugandan club to qualify for the prestigious CAF Women’s Champions League group stages.