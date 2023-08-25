13 Teams prepare for 2nd Makerere Guild League

13 teams are currently gearing up for the highly anticipated second edition of the Makerere Guild League that kicks off next month at the tear gas Arena in Makerere. Makerere 80th Guild seeks to defend their crown that they won last year at the inaugural edition after garnering over 200 points throughout the entire season. The league comes in the spirit of strengthening the relationship between the Mak guild alumni, active students and Makerere University administration so as to push the sports activities of the University such as the annual Mak Run.