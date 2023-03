Cautious optimism after Cranes beat Tanzania in AFCON Qualifiers

The Uganda Cranes secured a 1-0 victory over Tanzania last evening in a crucial AFCON 2023 qualification. Rogers Mato took advantage of a beautiful Farouk Miya pass to kill Tanzanian hearts with a stoppage time-winner as the two substitutes combined to lift the pressure off of their coach Micho. Well, the team returned today morning aboard the Uganda Airlines.