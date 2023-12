Visa requirements to be lifted for DRC citizens entering Uganda

Starting 1st January 2024, citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo will be allowed to enter Uganda without Visas. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the development follows a decision by the 8th Ordinary Session of the Joint Permanent Commission between Uganda and DRC in Kinshasha. As Daniel Kibet reports, government expects Kinshasha to also permit Ugandans, who wish to go to DRC to enter the country without visas.